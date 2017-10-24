Appreciation Day treats bikers, walkers, transit riders on Halloween

An early-morning event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, will give a Halloween treat of appreciation to the hundreds of people who are bicycling, walking and riding transit buses during the Grand Avenue bridge detour.

Cyclists, walkers and transit riders who are on the move from 6:30 to 8 a.m. can visit an Appreciation Day station at any of three locations in Glenwood Springs: Two Rivers Park, the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge and the River Trail at 23rd and Grand.

Walkers and transit riders can pick up a free clip-on safety flasher, and cyclists can pick up a set of head and tail lights for their bicycles, provided by the city of Glenwood Springs and the Appreciation Day sponsors.

"Daylight savings time ends on Sunday, Nov. 5, and the days are already getting shorter. Many cyclists and walkers are commuting in the dark. Flashers and bike lights help make people and bikes visible at night," said Tanya Allen, transportation manager for the city of Glenwood Springs.

At the Appreciation Day stations, volunteers with Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates, Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club, Mountain Lions, Holy Cross Energy, Property Shop and Valley View Hospital will also hand out grab-and-go fruit snacks and "I Beat the Detour" stickers.

"Hundreds of people of all ages have turned out to walk, ride their bikes and ride transit buses in order to reduce traffic congestion during the bridge detour," said Allen. "They deserve our thanks and appreciation."

Recommended Stories For You

Young cyclists are already benefiting from bike lights distributed earlier in October by the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club. The club purchased 100 sets of water resistant head and tail bike lights, at a cost of $1,200.

Members gave 35 sets to students at Glenwood Springs High School, 35 sets to students at Glenwood Springs Middle School, and 15 sets to riders at Glenwood Springs Elementary and Sopris Elementary. For the elementary and middle school students, Kiwanis members helped the students mount the lights on their bikes.

"Demand was so high at the high school that our club is working to purchase additional sets of bike lights," said club member John Stephens.

The Oct. 31 Appreciation Day, along with a similar event held Oct. 4, is presented by Garfield Clean Energy and its Ride Garfield County program, the city of Glenwood Springs, RFTA and CLEER.

The two Appreciation Day events are sponsored by Alpine Bank, Glenwood Springs Post Independent, City Market, Holy Cross Energy, Property Shop, Valley View Hospital, Colorado Mountain College and SGM.