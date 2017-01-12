Avalanche destroys historic Maid of Orleans Cabin near Keystone Resort | PostIndependent.com

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to an afternoon report from backcountry skiers Wednesday that the Maid of Orleans Cabin, about a mile up Peru Creek, was destroyed by an avalanche. The local search and rescue group and sheriff’s office worked together to investigate the scene later that day using beacon checks and avy dogs.

The sheriff’s office was also in contact with the cabin owner, and was able to confirm no guests were using the seasonal home at the time of the destructive slide. The home was a total loss.

Joe Hodgson, a photographer who now lives in Washington, D.C., said that his family bought the cabin with another family several years ago. The original cabin was a four-wall structure built in the 1880s. The cabin had been expanded upon, and had solar power and its own well.

Although no one was in the cabin at the time of the avalanche, Hodgson said on Facebook that his brother and sister-in-law were snowboarding nearby when the slide occurred and had stayed there the week before.

Hodgson said that the news hadn’t sunk in quite yet and that he was devastated by the loss.

The U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Avalanche Information Center were both informed of the incident, and travelers in the area this winter may encounter debris from the home on Peru Creek Trail and should use caution. Further analysis of the wreckage will occur this summer.