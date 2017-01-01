Baby Brooks is Glenwood’s first born in 2017 | PostIndependent.com

Seven-pound, 6-ounce Brooks Rivera was 2017’s first baby at Valley View Hospital, born at 7:02 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Brooks was measured at 19 1/2 inches long.

The newborn boy’s parents are Katie and Jacob Rivera from Gypsum. Both parents are from the area, so plenty of family was on hand to welcome the newborn.

His grandparents on his mother’s side are Charlie and Carole Wick, and his paternal grandparents are Janet and Benny Rivera.

Brooks also has a 2-year-old sister named Harper, who shyly said Sunday evening that she was excited to have a baby brother.

After having stayed up most of the night, the couple was feeling really good to have their son delivered, said Jacob.

“He’s a very relaxed baby so far,” said Katie. “He seems very content to be out, and we have four happy grandparents.”

Katie said it was a relatively fast labor of nine hours.

Her due date was initially set for Jan. 7. But their daughter came six days early, so Katie called it early in her pregnancy with Brooks that he would be a New Year’s baby, said Jacob.

To be close to the hospital Katie said they had bunked down in Glenwood Springs with Jacob’s sister for the long weekend, which ended up paying off.

The family is also taking home a gift basket full of baby supplies, clothes and toys.