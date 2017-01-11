Beware 27th Street bridge impacts next week | PostIndependent.com

Traffic on the 27th Street bridge will be restricted Jan. 16-18 when Glenwood Springs conducts boring and soil sample operations as part of the design and planning for the eventual bridge replacement.

The bridge will be limited to one westbound lane from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, which is the Martin Luther King Day holiday for schools and some businesses. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the Eighth Street Bridge for access to Grand Avenue during that time. Drilling is expected to take 12 hours.

Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 overnight until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, boring activity will continue. Eastbound motorists will again be detoured to the Eighth Street bridge.

And, on Thursday, Jan. 19, contractors will be working outside the roadway at the northwest corner of the 27th Street and Grand Avenue intersection.

All times are approximate and are weather dependent, according to a city news release. Completion of the design and environmental process to replace the 27th Street Bridge is anticipated this year, but construction is not expected until 2018.

For more information about this and other ongoing city projects, visit http://www.cogs.us/Projects.