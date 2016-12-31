Beware: Tax scams led the list in ‘16 | PostIndependent.com

Tax scams remained the top scam in 2016, the Better Business Bureau found, despite a huge drop in reports after a September police raid in Mumbai, India.

The list was compiled based on more than 30,000 scam reports filed by consumers on bbb.org/scamtracker, a free interactive online tool launched last year by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust.

Many targeted consumers avoided losing money, as many recognize the scam before being victimized, but reported it anyway to help warn others.

The top three scams on the 2016 list – tax scams, debt collection scams and sweepstakes/prizes/gifts scams – were the same as in 2015.

New to the top 10 are online purchase scams (No. 4) and phishing scams (No. 10).

Online purchase scams were common in 2015 as well, but this scam type was not added as a BBB Scam Tracker category until 2016. Employment scams (No. 5) are also new to the top ten, but only because work-from-home scams, previously a separate category, were included. Another change was the drop of tech support scams from No. 4 last year to No. 7 this year.

In Garfield County in 2015, scams involving callers who claimed to be with a law enforcement agency surged toward the end of the year.

The list:

1. Tax scams

2. Debt collections

3. Sweepstakes/prizes/gifts

4. Online purchase

5. Employment

6. Government grant

7. Tech support

8. Advance fee loan

9. Fake check/money order

10. Phishing