Boundless Opportunity Scholarship funds nontraditional students

A $50,000 two-year grant from the Daniels Fund is making higher education and training at all Colorado Mountain College locations possible for a distinct group of students.

The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship (BOS) is available at select two- and four-year colleges and universities in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, using funds provided by the Daniels Fund. The scholarship provides need-based funding for nontraditional students. In Colorado Mountain College's case, that means the scholarship is specifically for people who are adult learners, returning military, GED recipients, those seeking early childhood education certification or EMT/paramedic training, or a combination of these groups.

The grant is active through May 31, 2019, and its scholarship funds are to be used only for tuition, fees, room and board, books and supplies, and commuting. The scholarship is administered on a yearly cycle, based on Boundless Opportunity Scholars' successful completion of their prior year's coursework.

"The Colorado Mountain College Foundation is extremely grateful for this partnership with the Daniels Fund," said Carol Efting, CMC Foundation specialist.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through grants, scholarships and an ethics initiative program.

When Daniels died in 2000, he left over $1 billion to the Daniels Fund. In 2016, the organization surpassed $705 million in grants and scholarships distributed since its inception.

"Since 2004, the Daniels Fund has provided scholarship grants for 90 CMC students," said Efting. "These most recent Daniels Fund Boundless Opportunity Scholarship grants have addressed the financial needs of nontraditional students as they pursue or enhance their careers, providing better resources to those who are employed within the CMC footprint."