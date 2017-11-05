Bridge opening will bring return to regular school bus schedules

The expected opening of the new Grand Avenue highway bridge to traffic on Tuesday will mean Glenwood Springs school bus routes will return to normal starting on Wednesday, according to Roaring Fork Schools transportation officials.

That will include the end of what's been a "hugely successful" walking school bus that the district employed for school bus routes through Glenwood Springs in an effort to reduce traffic and avoid delays during the near three-month detour that has been in place while the new bridge was completed, said Jared Rains, district transportation director.

Since the start of school on Sept. 5, students taking the bus to and from Glenwood Springs Elementary, Middle and High schools have been dropped at Two Rivers Park north of the Colorado River and GSES south of the river, and have been walking in large groups with chaperones along the Glenwood River Trail to and from their waiting buses.

With the change in bus schedules on Wednesday, neighborhood pickup and drop-off locations will remain the same, but times and routes will revert to normal.

"Please note that by reverting to our 'normal' routes, we will not be using the exact same routes from last year," Rains noted. "By adding a new Riverview School, the routes will inevitably be different. What we mean by normal is that our buses will be going through traffic to get between students' homes and schools instead of relying on the walking school bus or indirect routes that avoid high-traffic areas."

All bus routes for Glenwood Springs students can be found on the school district website, at http://www.rfsd.k12.co.us/.

Some routes may be adjusted as needed after the bridge opens, Rains said. There are no changes to the Riverview, Carbondale or Basalt routes at this time.

Contact the transportation team at 970-384-5780 or transportation@rfschools.com with questions or to provide feedback.

In the meantime, the district reminds all drivers, including students and parents heading to and from school, to drive slowly and be safe as commuters transition to the new traffic pattern.