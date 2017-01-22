Bridge work moves ahead | PostIndependent.com

If it seems like there is a lot of work going on downtown, there is.

The Grand Avenue bridge construction crews are back strong in 2017. Every week, the project team meets to review a detailed construction schedule, noting activities and associated traffic impacts for all aspects of the project.

From the Hot Springs Pool parking lot to Eighth Street to the new pedestrian bridge, we are accomplishing major construction milestones.

For example, last week we completed Wall D, a critical structural wall on the north traffic bridge ramp connecting the new pedestrian underpass to Sixth Street. The new 16-inch water line is complete, tested for quality and providing services to north and south Glenwood Springs. CDOT opened two lanes on I-70 near Exit 116.

Masonry for canopy structures and the landing of the pedestrian bridge are being installed this month, roofing materials are soon to follow. Wing street construction for the structural walls on the south part of the bridge continue; heavy equipment is needed to excavate and form walls – so at times there can be louder construction noise.

The traffic bridge pier construction continues, and crews are preparing columns to accept the steel girders this February.

Behind the scenes:

• Traffic bridge detour operational plans are being completed.

• Steel girders for the traffic bridge are set to arrive in mid-February.

• Plans for a ribbon cutting for the pedestrian bridge are being discussed.

• Testing for all new utility lines is underway.

• Details and dates for asphalt overlay project are being finalized.

• A water, resource and recreation stakeholder meeting is coming soon to discuss river closures in 2017.