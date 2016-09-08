Bustang expands mountain bus service between Vail, Denver | PostIndependent.com

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is increasing its bus service on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor. Beginning Sept. 11, Bustang will begin providing more options and flexibility for travelers by offering supplemental service between Vail and Denver.

Expanding the west Bustang line reflects the department’s continued effort to connect Coloradans to major population and employment centers and local transit providers. Since beginning operations in July 2015, Bustang has exceeded ridership, revenue and fare box recovery projections.

Colorado Department of Transportation Director of Transit and Rail Mark Imhoff said overflow and increased demand along the West Line through the mountains prompted the decision to offer a supplemental service.

“From the beginning, we’ve taken a step-by-step approach to Bustang, expanding schedules and service as demand dictates. Our mountain residents are asking for more options, and the ridership supports that. We’ve seen a 103 percent increase between Vail, Frisco and Denver in the past 12 months.”

Daily round-trip service will depart from Vail at 7:05 a.m., returning at 5:30 p.m. “The Vail-Denver schedule goes against the flow of mountain recreation traffic to efficiently transport folks back and forth to Denver for access to services,” Colorado Department of Transportation Bus Operations Manager Michael Timlin sad. “Likewise, people looking for alternative transportation to the mountains now have another option.”

Here’s the eastbound schedule for the Vail-to-Denver leg of the service which runs Sunday through Saturday:

• Departs Vail at 7:05 a.m., with stops at Frisco (transfer center), Lakewood — Denver Federal Center, and Denver Union Station. Arrives at the Denver bus station at 9:30 a.m.

The westbound schedule is:

• Departs Denver at 2:35 p.m., with stops at Denver Union Station, Lakewood — Denver Federal Center, and Frisco (transfer center). Arrives in Vail at 5:20 p.m.

Bustang will continue to offer its current service between Glenwood Springs and Denver, along with Fort Collins and Denver, and Colorado Springs and Denver. Bustang’s climate controlled coaches are equipped with WiFi access, USB outlets, bike racks and restrooms.

For more information, go to www.ridebustang.com.