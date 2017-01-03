Candidate petitions available for Glenwood Council | PostIndependent.com

Nominating petitions are now available for qualified candidates to collect signatures to run for what will be three open seats on Glenwood Springs City Council this spring.

Two ward seats and one at-large seat will be up for election, but the three incumbents are term-limited after two four-year terms and cannot seek re-election.

That includes at-large Councilman Stephen Bershenyi, as well as Matt Steckler in Ward 2 and Leo McKinney in Ward 5.

City elections will be April 4. Nominating petitions can be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St., Suite 325.

All three seats carry four-year terms. Candidates must be a citizen of the United States, have resided within Glenwood Springs city limits for one year immediately prior to the date of the election, and be a qualified elector as defined by the laws of Colorado.

Candidates running in Wards 2 and 5 must reside in the ward for which they are running.

Ward 2 includes the West Glenwood area north of the Colorado River and west of the Traver Trail neighborhoods.

Ward 5 takes in the Glenwood Park, Park East and West, Cardiff Glen, and Hager Lane neighborhoods along the south Midland Avenue corridor.

Qualified candidates living anywhere in the city can run for the at-large seat.

Glenwood Springs City Council is a non-partisan body of local government, so there is no party affiliation designation or requirement to be elected.

Petitions must be returned to the City Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. For more information, contact the City Clerk at (970) 384-6403.