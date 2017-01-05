Carbondale trustee applications due Jan. 13 | PostIndependent.com

Applications for the open position on the Carbondale Board of Trustees are due Jan. 13.

This is the only remaining position left to be filled on the board, for now, after the board has been undermanned for months. Since former-Mayor Stacey Bernot and then former-Trustee A.J. Hobbs resigned in 2015 the board has been working to make itself whole.

Trustee Heather Henry was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Hobbs. Then Trustee Dan Richardson, elected in April, was subsequently elected mayor in November, opening yet another trustee position. The board recently decided to appoint this position as well, rather then send it to voters. This new trustee’s term will run until April 2018.

The board anticipates holding interviews on Jan. 24, though that process may extend into multiple meetings.