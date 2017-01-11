Cheney sworn in as new 9th district attorney | PostIndependent.com

Jeff Cheney was officially sworn in Tuesday afternoon as the 9th Judicial District Attorney.

A Garfield County Courthouse district courtroom was packed with area law enforcement, county staff and DA personnel among others for the ceremony. Challenging the incumbent Democrat Sherry Caloia, who was running for re-election after her first term, and the independent Chip McCrory, the Republican Cheney won the November election.

Judge Anne Norrdin, whom Cheney hired for the DA’s office during his stint as assistant district attorney, swore the new DA in.

The ceremony was a brief but important step as the first time Cheney would publicly and officially acknowledge the role he was taking on as DA, said Norrdin.

Cheney said he was standing before the audience after having endured the long trail of politics and added that he could not have done so without the support of his family. “Today is an exciting day because today I get to assume my dream job,” he said.

The new DA said the job combines his love of being a leader and a prosecutor. “I truly believe in what goes on here in the courtroom.”

He thanked the outgoing Caloia for leading the office for the last four years and assembling a great crew in the office’s personnel. “I’m blessed to have them on the team and to be joining their team,” Cheney said.

Cheney also promised the office will not forget who it works for. “This is not our DA’s office but yours,” he told the audience.