Board, commission seats open in Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com

Applications are open to fill vacancies and expired terms on various Glenwood Springs volunteer boards and commissions.

The powers and duties for each city board and commission are included on the applications, which can be found on the city’s website at http://www.cogs.us/101/Leadership.

Duties can include sitting in quasijudicial capacities hearing land-use applications, as well as making recommendations regarding budgeting, grant funds, trails, parks, recreation, housing, transportation and compensation to victims of crimes.

Openings are for the following boards and commissions. All terms are for three years, expiring in February 2020:

Airport Board – Four regular seats.

Building Board of Appeals – Two regular seats and one alternate seat.

Financial Advisory Board – Two regular seats.

Historic Preservation Commission – Four regular seats.

Parks and Recreation Commission – One regular seat and one alternate seat.

Planning and Zoning Commission – Two regular seats.

River Commission – Four regular seats.

Tourism Promotion Board – Two seats representing a tourism business.

Transportation Commission – One regular seat.

Victim’s and Witnesses Assistance and Law Enforcement Board – One alternate seat.

Volunteer Firefighter Pension Board – Two regular seats.

Applications should be submitted by email to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Jan. 27. For more information, contact City Clerk Catherine Mythen Fletcher at 970-384-6403.