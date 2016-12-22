City, county offices closed for holidays | PostIndependent.com

City of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County government offices are closed Friday and Monday and again on Jan. 2 for the holidays.

City administrative offices and non-emergency services, including City Hall, will be closed on those days, as will the municipal operations center and fire department administrative offices.

The Community Center will also be closed on those days and on the weekends. However, the ice rink will remain open for regularly scheduled stick and puck, public skating and drop-in hockey times on Friday and Monday.

The South Canyon Landfill will also be closed on Sunday and Monday, reopening at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

All Garfield County offices of elected officials and administrative departments will be closed on these dates as well.

The Garfield County Landfill west of Rifle will be closed Friday and Saturday, but will open on Monday. The landfill will be closed on Jan. 2.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport will be open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices will be closed Friday, Monday and Jan. 2.

All city and county emergency services, including police and fire, will continue to operate through the holidays.

U.S. mail will be delivered Saturday but not Monday. Banks will be closed on Monday.