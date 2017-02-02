City names new municipal judge after opening process | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs City Council has selected Amanda N. Maurer to be the new municipal judge, presiding over misdemeanor cases, traffic offenses, parking and code violations brought by the Glenwood Police Department.

Maurer, who has been the city’s associate judge since 2007, replaces longtime Municipal Judge Victor Zerbi.

Zerbi, who has held the city judgeship for over 13 years, also put in for reappointment after City Council decided last fall to issue new requests for qualifications for the position.

Maurer also currently serves as the municipal judge for New Castle and associate municipal judge in Gypsum, Silt and Rifle. She completed her law studies at George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

“I am committed to making our local municipal courts accessible and fair, while respecting the hard work our law enforcement officers are doing every day to protect our communities,” Maurer said in a city news release.

She is to serve through January 2019 at a pay rate of $4,000 per month, according to the terms of the contract approved by City Council Thursday.

Zerbi, while disappointed that he will no longer be serving as municipal judge for Glenwood Springs, praised Maurer.

“I have greatly enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Glenwood Springs in that capacity, and will really miss not doing so,” he told the Post Independent.

“Judge Amanda Maurer is a close friend and an attorney who I deeply respect,” Zerbi continued. “I would like to think that I have been a mentor to her as she has served as my substitute judge, and I have every confidence that she will be an outstanding municipal judge.”