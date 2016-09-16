City OKs marijuana oil extraction facility | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a special use permit for a marijuana plant oil extraction operation to be located in a commercial center on South Grand Avenue near Rosebud Cemetery.

Entrepreneur Jeff Norvell won the OK to convert a 575-square-foot space for a non-chemical process using a heated hydraulic press to squeeze the beneficial oil out of otherwise unusable marijuana plant parts.

The oil will be returned to the retail and medical dispensaries and growers that he contracts with for use in a variety of marijuana products. Waste plant material will also be returned to his clients for them to dispose of, Norvell said at the Thursday council meeting.

The extraction method does not create fumes, exhaust, loud noises or pose any safety risks as other methods using butane and other chemicals do, he said.

Norvell does plan to use carbon filters in the air circulation system in an effort to combat any odors. The city, in its conditions of approval, has the right to inspect the premises if any complaints are made and can potentially revoke the license if there is a problem.

“We don’t want to have any complaints, or we know we will be right back here,” Norvell said before council.

The application is the first to come through the revised marijuana regulations that were adopted by the city last year. That process now includes a public hearing before both the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council.