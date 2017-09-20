City taking applications for new arts board

The city of Glenwood Springs is taking applications for appointment to the newly created city Arts and Culture Board, which will advise City Council on all matters relating to artistic and cultural development in town.

Applicants are needed to fill seven vacancies on the board. Members must be residents of Glenwood Springs, live within the 81601 area, or own real property or a business within the city.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, and can be submitted online through the link at cogs.us/ArtsBoard. Applications may also be submitted in person to the City Clerk's Office, or via e-mail to catherine.fletcher@cogs.us.

The powers and duties of the Arts and Culture Board have been established as:

• To promote awareness, access and appreciation of the fine, performing and practical arts for city residents and visitors.

• To advise the City Council in connection with all matters relating to the artistic and cultural development of the city.

• To provide opportunities for cultural and art experience and education for children and adults.

• To promote increased interaction among artists and opportunities for growth and exposure.

• To promote knowledge and appreciation for cultural forms of artistic expression.

• To make recommendations to the City Council with respect to annual budget appropriations for the arts.

• To advise and consult with local arts groups as requested by such groups or by the City Council.

According to a statement from the city, "The city of Glenwood Springs strongly supports the arts and will be adding arts, music and dance programming to its offerings through the Parks and Recreation Department. If you have an interest in recommending programs and promoting arts within the city, consider volunteering for the new Arts and Culture Board."