Clerk encourages voters to update address | PostIndependent.com

The Garfield County clerk urges residents to take advantage of the next couple weeks to make sure theyâ€™re registered to vote and that their addresses are up to date.

Thatâ€™s especially true for college students or snowbirds and travelers who will be out of the area when ballots are mailed out Oct. 17, said Jean Alberico, the county clerk.

Legally, ballots cannot be forwarded from the address the clerk has on file, so voters should update their address before ballots are sent out.

However, voters can continue to change their addresses and still get a ballot sent to them until Oct. 31.

Early voting will begin Oct. 24. In addition to mailing in or dropping off ballots, voters can go to the new county administration building in Rifle or the clerkâ€™s office in Glenwood Springs during regular business hours for the two weeks preceding the Nov. 8 election.

The clerkâ€™s offices will also be open on the Saturdays of Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for early voting.

Colorado also allows same-day registration, but Alberico warns that youâ€™ll be waiting in line if you go this route.

Visit the Colorado Secretary of Stateâ€™s website at www.sos.state.co.us to check your voting status or update your address. This can also be done at the Garfield County Clerkâ€™s office or by visiting govotecolorado.com.