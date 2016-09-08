Climber dies from fall in Maroon Bells area | PostIndependent.com

A Conifer man is dead after falling in the Maroon Bells area, authorities said Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Stevan Sprowles, 68, the Pitkin Sheriffâ€™s Office said in a statement.

Sprowles was hiking with Wesley Trimble, 30, of Palmer Lake, the statement said.

Authorities were alerted of the incident at approximately 7:48 p.m. Wednesday by an SOS activation from a personal locator device. They were able to track the device to the owner and located Trimble.

Two climbers from Boulder helped Trimble with his descent, the statement said. A recovery by Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Sheriffâ€™s Office was planned for Thursday.

In an unrelated incident Wednesday night, the Sheriffâ€™s Office was notified of an SOS activation from a SPOT locator device between Snowmass Lake and Snowmass Peak, about 10 miles from Aspen, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 9:48 p.m.

Two 31-year-old men camping at Snowmass Lake had heard calls for help coming from Snowmass Peak and used their SPOT locator device to call authorities. The two men climbed to the area from where the calls for help were coming and found an injured climber with his brother, who was uninjured, the statement said.

Mountain Rescue Aspen members flew in a helicopter from Flight For Life and blackhawk helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guardâ€™s High Altitude Aviation Training Site (HAATS) to locate the climbers. The injured climber had fallen about 40 feet and sustained injuries to multiple bones and required immediate transport by MRA, the statement said.

He was taken to paramedics with Aspen Ambulance at the Aspen Airport and then taken to Aspen Valley Hospital. The rescue crew was out of the field by 9:30 a.m. Thursday.