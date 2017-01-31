CMC board OKs smaller tuition hike for 2017-18 | PostIndependent.com

In-district Colorado Mountain College students will pay $3 more per credit hour next year, while students from elsewhere in the state will see a $20 hike in tuition, under a plan adopted by the CMC Board of Trustees last week.

The plan brings the tuition rate for associate-level courses to $65 per credit hour for students living within the six-county college district that includes Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Summit, Lake and Routt counties.

Students living within the college’s expanded service area will see tuition for associate-level classes go from $123 to $143 per credit hour, and those living elsewhere in Colorado will see an increase from $127 to $147 per credit hour.

Out-of-state students taking either associate- or bachelor-level courses will see an $11 increase per credit hour, bringing the tuition rate to $440.

All other bachelor’s degree tuition rates will stay the same for the 2017-18 academic year, according to the plan adopted by the CMC board on a 4-2 vote at its Jan. 25 meeting in Edwards.

The anticipated tuition hike for in-district students is somewhat less than an 11 percent increase suggested by college administration last fall that would have resulted in a $7 increase in the in-district rate.

At last week’s meeting, options ranging from increasing tuition by between $4 and $7 were presented before the board settled on an even-smaller increase of $3.

Some trustees have expressed concerns that too much of the burden of keeping up with escalating costs to run the college is being placed on students through tuition increases. Trustees Kathy Goudy and Mary Ellen Denomy both voted against even the smaller tuition increase.

The agreed-upon tuition hike is expected to generate more than the $12.5 million needed to support CMC’s 2017-18 budget, according to administration estimates. But it leaves less than $450,000 available to put toward the college’s strategic initiatives aimed at providing greater access to higher education within the CMC district.

Also at least week’s meeting, the board voted 5-1 allowing that room and board can increase next year by up to 5 percent, and approved various course and program fees.

Trustees also directed staff to commence negotiations with the town of Breckenridge for the possible acquisition of a 30-unit housing project that could serve student and employee housing needs.

Trustees also approved the refinancing of its existing certificates of participation, and to issue new COPs for capital projects at the Spring Valley/Glenwood, Aspen and Breckenridge locations.