CMC names 50th Anniversary photo contest winners

Following a summer of photo submissions, Colorado Mountain College has named the winners of its photo contest, "The Elevated Life."

The contest was designed to feature images that capture the essence of life and learning in the CMC district and service area, and was part of CMC's yearlong 50th anniversary celebration.

Photographs were chosen in three categories — amateur, professional and mobile — and were selected by three award-winning photographers, guided by members of the public who voted for their favorite images via the contest's website.

The top three winners in each category are:

• Professional: Kane Engelbert, Highlands Ranch (first place); Charles Engelbert, New Castle (second); Kane Engelbert (third)

• Amateur: Reid Neuriter, Denver (first place); Devon O'Neil, Breckenridge (second); Melinda Schroeder, Sequim, Washington (third)

• Mobile: Ashley Ojala, Dillon (first place); Kirsten Gilb, Frisco (second); Emily Hines, Steamboat Springs (third)

Contest judges were Derek Johnston, director of the professional photography program at CMC's Isaacson School for New Media; and award-winning photographers John Fielder of Silverthorne and Tyler Stableford of Carbondale.

The contest began June 20 and was open for entries through Aug. 6. To view the top five winners in each category, go to CMCBecauseOfYou.org/photo-contest-winners.