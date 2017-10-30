Collect candy, sell it for a good cause

Families around Garfield County have a couple of options to turn Halloween candy into good for others.

• All Kids Dental in Glenwood Springs and Rifle will be buying candy between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to help Hurricane Harvey Relief through United Way.

Kids get $1 for every pound of candy turned in. All of the collected candy, cash donations and donated items will be shipped through United Way to Hurricane Harvey Relief. In addition, All Kids Dental will also be donating toothbrushes and toothpaste to the organized effort.

You can also be entered to win a $50 gift card if you bring in new items for donation. Suggested needed items include:

• Baby items (wipes, diaper cream, formula/food)

• Basic toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, razors, deodorant, soap)

• School supplies & other children's activities (notebooks, pens/pencils, crayons)

All Kids Dental in Glenwood Springs is located upstairs in the ANB Bank Building at 2624 Grand Ave. The Rifle location is 900 Airport Road. All Kids Dental can be reached at 970-928-9500.

• YouthEntity and Alpine Bank have upped the ante, paying $2 a pound for candy at the Alpine branch at 350 Colorado 133 in Carbondale. The candy will be donated to Operation Gratitude to support troops overseas.