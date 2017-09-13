Colorado joins suit to block end of DACA

Colorado on Wednesday said that it plans to join a multistate lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, according to a press release from Gov. John Hickenlooper's office.

The lawsuit is led by New York, Washington and Massachusetts.

DACA protects immigrants from deportation who arrived as children and meet certain qualifications.

"President Trump's decision to end the DACA program is outrageous and risks the futures of more than 17,000 Coloradans," Hickenlooper said in a statement. "Colorado benefits when Dreamers have the opportunity to thrive in our communities and the only country they've ever known. These young people should not have to suffer because of our broken immigration system."

Hickenlooper added that the lawsuit "is no substitute for the sort of comprehensive immigration reform that can only come from Congress," but sends a "necessary message that the rule of law and basic notions of fairness still matter in this country. We urge Congress to immediately pass the Dream Act, ensuring that these young people can plan for their future here in the United States."