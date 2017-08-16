Colorado Parks and Wildlife names new northwest regional manager

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency tasked with managing Colorado's wild animals and 42 state parks, named 19-year wildlife veteran JT Romatzke its new manager of the northwest region.

Romatzke joined the agency in 1998 and was promoted to the position of district wildlife manager in 2002.

The agency said in a news release that he was instrumental in the realization of the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, completed this May east of Palisade.

In 2015, Romatzke was also honored with the Colorado Cattlemen's Association's Public Servant of the Year award, and the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers named him Officer of the Year.

Former Regional Manager Ron Velarde retired June 30 after 47 years at CPW, the last 17 leading the Northwest Region.