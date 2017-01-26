Colorado regulators say ski lift can reopen after inspection | PostIndependent.com

Colorado regulators say ski lift can reopen after inspection
January 26, 2017
Colorado regulators say ski lift can reopen after inspection
GRANBY, Colo. — Colorado regulators say that a ski lift involved in the fall that killed a Texas woman can reopen after passing an inspection.
The lift at Ski Granby Ranch was first closed Dec. 29 after 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio and her two daughters fell after it lurched because of a problem with its electrical drive. It was reopened Jan. 10 after the resort agreed to disconnect the electrical drive and operate it with diesel power but shut down again last week.
The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board said Wednesday that it could reopen as long as the lift passes tests and is operated slower than normal.
The resort is working to have the Quick Draw Express Lift powered by a new electrical driver by the end of next week.
