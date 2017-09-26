Community gardeners hit the fall harvest

Veggie tenders at the Glenwood Springs Community Garden have recently been in the height of the harvest, and they're encouraging more community members to come on board and take advantage of their green space next season.

Bill Lockwood, with the community garden, says that there is plenty of room for more gardeners to get involved. "Most of the members are upper middle class, like me," the 80-year-old Lockwood said. The organization is pushing to get more representation from the diverse community, he said. The Glenwood Community Garden, located next to the Glenwood Springs Community Center, is already accepting applications for the spring. A plot in the garden costs $40 on average, and gardeners are required to put in four hours of hands-on work.

The garden started in 2008 with only 30 plots, and now it provides fresh, nutrient-rich, organic food for around 70 members. Numerous plots are also dedicated for seniors and for nonprofit organizations to feed the homeless and needy.

Paul Jankauskas has been a very active member at the garden for the past five years. He has his own plot and says he "helps other gardeners learn how to have a successful experience." Jankauskas said that his years in the community garden have been like getting a college education in gardening. Now he's in "graduate school" and helping to educate newcomers.

In recent weeks the gardeners have been out harvesting their crops as the cold weather of fall seeps into the valley. It'll still be another three or four weeks before the "hard frost" comes, said Jankauskas.

The community garden also operations on a year-to-year lease with the city. "We want the garden to be in Glenwood's mind's eye as a great community benefit" that's worth keeping around, said Jankauskas.