Corrections

Dr. Chad Knaus, left, with hospital staff in Jayuya.

• A story in Wednesday's Post Independent regarding the Grand River Hospital bond initiative misstated Grand River Hospital's current and proposed number of beds. The bond issue would increase the number of overnight beds from 12 to 25.

• A photo on Wednesday's front page misidentified Dr. Chad Knaus, who is at the left of the photo.

