County narrows down cause of Rifle outbreak | PostIndependent.com

Garfield County Public Health officials continue working to pinpoint the cause of a disease outbreak after receiving dozens of calls from people with gastrointestinal complaints who attended the Rifle Rodeo on Monday.

County officials said Friday afternoon that the illnesses did not develop from a waterborne issue, an airborne issue, E. coli, salmonella, Hepatitis A or anything transferred person to person.

"Due to the quick reporting by event attendees, Public Health was able to respond in an immediate and comprehensive manner to contain further outbreak," a press release said.

"Samples have and are being sent to a state lab for testing. Public Health staff hopes to receive data next week, but this depends on the number of investigations of both ill and well people that staff is still in the process of conducting."

The county asks people who attended the privately organized event at the Garfield County Fairgrounds to call 970-625-5200, extension 8128, and leave a phone message with their contact information even if they are not ill. A public health representative will return the call and ask the attendee to complete a brief questionnaire that will help to track down the source of the outbreak.

Three people contacted the Post Independent saying they or family members became ill after eating at the event and two said they ate pulled pork sandwiches.