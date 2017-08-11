County sets restrictions for Cottonwood Pass, Four Mile area | PostIndependent.com

New signs are in place warning drivers of travel restrictions on several roads in Garfield County.

Semis and other oversized vehicles are barred from traveling over roads that lead to Cottonwood Pass and in the Four Mile area near Glenwood Springs. These restrictions target commercial vehicles looking to avoid traffic associated with the Grand Avenue bridge closure, not local delivery vehicles or residents that live in those areas.

The aforementioned vehicles are permanently prohibited on Red Canyon Road (County Road 115), Colorado Mountain College Road (CR 114), Cattle Creek Road (CR 113), Upper Cattle Creek Road (CR 122) and Crystal Springs Road (CR 103).

"If you come up this way in a commercial vehicle, you're getting a ticket," said Garfield County Road and Bridge Director Wyatt Keesbery.

Oversized vehicles are also barred from traveling up Four Mile Road (CR 117), over Dry Park Road (CR 125), Thompson Creek Road (CR 108) and Hardwick Bridge Road (CR 109). The restriction on these roads is in place only during the bridge construction detour, which is scheduled to last for 95 days while the existing bridge is removed and its replacement completed.

Eagle County also announced a new regulations on roads within its jurisdiction on the majority of Cottonwood Pass.

Those regulations permanently restrict travel on portions of Cottonwood Pass for oversized vehicles.

From now through the end of the year, a permit will be required for vehicles that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width, 14 feet 6 inches in height, and 35 feet in length traveling over Cottonwood Pass. Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, the length restriction will increase to 45 feet.

The Eagle County regulations are in effect on Cottonwood Pass from mile marker 15.5 to the foot of the pass just outside of Gypsum at mile marker 2.25.