 Curious Nature: Colorado conifers come in three varieties: spruce, fir and pine (column) | PostIndependent.com

Curious Nature: Colorado conifers come in three varieties: spruce, fir and pine (column)

Rick Spitzer | Special to the Daily |

This close-up of a Douglas fir cone clearly shows the unique bracts that make these cones readily identifiable. Look for them in your backyard.

Go back to article