Deadline nears for local school board candidates

Friday is the deadline for candidates to submit nominating petitions for local school board seats, and so far it's uncertain if there will be any contests for three open Roaring Fork School District seats.

As of Monday, no nominations had been turned in. Two of the incumbent board members, Shane Larson in Glenwood Springs Director District D and Jen Rupert in Basalt Director District A, had taken out petitions to be circulated before the deadline.

No packets had been picked up or turned in to district officials for Basalt-area District E, the seat currently held by Bob Johnson.

According to Angie Davlyn, elections official for the school district, candidates can request nomination forms and petitions from the Colorado Secretary of State, as well. The district wouldn't necessarily know about those until a candidate submits them, she said.

Friday is the deadline for qualified people to declare their candidacies for open school board seats in Colorado. Also among the area districts in which seats will be decided in the Nov. 7 election are Garfield Re-2 and Parachute District 16.

The special Colorado Mountain College district also is accepting completed petitions through Friday for three open CMC Board of Trustees seats in Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties.

For the Roaring Fork Schools, the Glenwood District D seat will be up for election to a term ending in November 2019. Larson was appointed to that seat last year, replacing Daniel Biggs who stepped down due to a move outside the director district.

The Director District A and E seats will be elected for regular four-year terms.

Those interested in running for the school board must live in the director district which he or she intends to represent, and be a registered voter of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the Nov. 7 election.

Candidates must file a nomination petition signed by at least 50 eligible electors from throughout the school district. Candidates must also submit a written notice of intention to be a candidate and other official paperwork, all by Friday.