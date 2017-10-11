Divert your hazardous waste in Carbondale on Saturday

Carbondale residents will get the chance Saturday to safely dispose of their household hazardous wastes and electronic trash.

The town is hosting its biennial hazardous waste day at the corner of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue, where Carbondale residents (with a photo ID) will be able to dispose of many materials for free and where non-residents can do so for a fee.

The hazardous waste day is funded primarily through the town's wastewater fund, as it's designed to help prevent residents from dumping hazardous liquids like paints and household chemicals into the sanitary and storm sewers, said Town Manager Jay Harrington.

"Essentially it's to help the community be more responsible with their hazardous materials, which everyone these days has in their house," said Mark O'Meara, the town's utilities department director. "We don't want those materials in places that are sensitive. This helps everyone manage their hazardous materials, like pesticides, herbicides or paint, which are now common household items."

Otherwise the worry is these materials will wind up in the landfills, the sewer and the storm water system.

Residents also are not allowed to dump electronic items at the landfill anymore without paying a fee, said O'Meara.

To a large extent "people just don't know what to do with their stuff, which is a main driving factor behind this," he said.

People need to understand that there are resources to recycle and dispose of these things responsibly, and keep the waters going down the river clean and keep the unsightly view away, said O'Meara.

Liquid wastes such as paint, cleaning supplies, antifreeze, oil, solvents, aerosols, pesticides and herbicides will be free for Carbondale residents to drop off. However, those who live outside the town limits will not be allowed to dispose of liquid wastes.

Also, batteries, light bulbs, ballasts, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, thermostats, as well as other items that contain mercury, Carbondale residents can drop these off for free, but those living outside of Carbondale will have to pay a fee.

There is a fee for disposing of refrigerators and freezers. Mini fridges and wine coolers are $50. Regular fridges and freezers are $75, and commercial refrigerators and freezers are $125. The price of disposal also includes removal of Freon, according to the Carbondale environmental board.

In terms of electronic waste, Carbondale residents can also dispose of up to three televisions, cathode ray tube monitors and copiers for free. There is no limit for disposing of smaller electronic items. If you have more large electronic items, it will cost 30 cents per pound. Electronic waste disposal for non-residents will also cost 30 cents per pound.

The event will also feature some educational opportunities on waste disposal, including a booth staffed by the Community Office for Resource Efficiency with information on energy audits, retrofits for energy efficiency and rebates for energy efficient refrigerators.

Participants recycling old light bulbs will get one free LED bulb, limited to one per household. Carbondale's environmental board will also have its "Love 'Em & Leave 'Em" fall leaf campaign spreading information about enriching soil with fall leaves. Participants who bring their own container will also get free compost.

Glenwood Springs and Garfield County also host hazardous waste days. Glenwood's event is typically held around Earth Day, in April, while the Garfield County event, held at the county landfill near Rifle, was this past Saturday.