Doc Holliday Museum opens in Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com

For more information, call the Frontier Museum at 945-4448.

Bullock’s Store Basement, at the corner of Grand Avenue and Eighth Street

The corner of Grand Avenue and Eighth Street has long been famous as the spot where Doc Holliday died. Now, visitors can learn about the gun-slinging dentist's history at the location where he met his end.

The Doc Holliday Museum celebrates its grand opening today with free admission, and Friday night offered guests a private viewing. The museum, located in the basement of Bullock's, is the first satellite location of Glenwood Springs Historical Society and Frontier Museum. An admission fee will be instated Monday, but children 12 and younger will remain free.

"I'm very happy with the entire thing," said R.W. "Doc" Boyle, in character as Doc Holliday. "I find it interesting my history is still celebrated."

The museum evokes the Old West, with a log-cabin wall created by Pioneer Log Siding and a roof overhang lining the room. Barry Dundson, a member of the society's board, constructed the space.

The room is filled with paraphernalia related to both Holliday and the era in which he lived. Firearms of the type Holliday owned are displayed near two of the few known authentic photographs of the man. A tombstone madam's corset, hankie and garters offer additional context for the era. Many of the donated items came from the collection of Michael and Michele Chandler.

The infamous Doc Holliday derringer—or "notorious derringer," as it's labeled in the museum—sits at the room's center. The gun was once believed to have been with Holliday when he died. The society purchased it for $84,000 earlier this year, but later its authenticity was called into question. The display explains the gun's history.

"We haven't shied away from telling the story of the notorious derringer," Historical Society Director Bill Kight said.

Steps outside of the 22'x22' museum, Holliday-themed items await purchase. And during Friday's opening event, a live auction raised money for the historical society.

Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Vice President of Tourism Marketing Lisa Langer connected the historical society with Bill Bullock, who owns the store, and set the process that led to the museum in motion.

"I think it'll be a tremendous draw, having a museum right downtown," said City Councilor Rick Voorhees.

Kight said he envisions a day when visitors can tour several such sites in downtown Glenwood and learn about the city's history in an engaging way.

He said, "People come in and they learn the truth."