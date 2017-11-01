Dump truck double parks in vacant Westbank Mesa garage

An unmanned dump truck at about noon Wednesday crashed into a house at Westbank Mesa, located above the Ironbridge golf course south of Glenwood Springs.

According to a Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection official, no one was injured. The truck crashed into a corner of the empty two-car garage, not damaging any of the living space.

Lumber was used to prop up the roof to remove the truck.

The homeowner, Charla Combest, wasn't home at the time. She told the Post Independent that she was driving up the hill when she noticed the truck in the side of her house. Despite ending the day with a hole in the side of the home that she built in 2001, Combest expressed gratitude towards the members of the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection. "I just want to commend the services of the fire department and the Colorado State Patrol." Combest said. " I have felt taken care of and at ease. It is amazing."

The truck belonged to Gray Excavation and was at a construction site farther up the hill. The truck was unmanned and somehow rolled away and down the hill.