Early 2017-18 enrollment is open for Glenwood schools | PostIndependent.com

The planned opening of the new K-8 Riverview School for the 2017-18 school year and the resulting new attendance areas for Glenwood Springs schools is prompting an earlier-than-usual enrollment preference process starting Monday through Jan. 20.

To help prepare for school-level budgets, resources and staffing needs, the Roaring Fork School District is asking parents to share their school preferences now.

“This single streamlined enrollment process will provide an earlier understanding of where students will attend and allow the district to plan accordingly,” according to a district news release. “We urge all families to let the district know where they wish to enroll their child next year during the early enrollment period.”

The Roaring Fork school board adopted an enrollment policy that will allow students who would otherwise be in the new Riverview School attendance area south of Glenwood Springs along the Colorado 82 corridor to remain in their current school if they choose.

Riverview, which the district has decided will offer project-based, dual-language learning for preschool students through eighth grade, will also be a “school of choice” for families living outside its established attendance area, based on space availability and other criteria.

Students currently attending a school outside their attendance area can also continue to do so, but parents of all Glenwood Springs students need to complete the enrollment form. The district schools most impacted by the change will be Sopris Elementary and Glenwood Springs Elementary and Middle schools.

“The district will do everything possible to accommodate parents’ preferences, but parents who do not share their preference early may not be placed in the school of their choice,” district officials advised.

Parents of all district eighth-graders are also being asked to complete an enrollment form to indicate their student’s plans for high school.

“These parents are being asked to participate in the process because the most change in school attendance is expected with these students,” according to the district release.

The enrollment process is meant to identify any other students who will attend a different school next year than the school they are currently attending. All students in the district received a letter explaining the process and asking parents whose student intends to change schools to also complete an enrollment form to help the district better prepare for next year. Parents of new students to the district can also complete an enrollment form during this period.

All parents will be notified of their student’s school assignment for the 2017-18 school year in early February. Parents and community members can find out more information about the process on the enrollment webpage (http://rfschools.com/parents/enrollment.html), or by calling individual schools.

The new, $34 million Riverview School is part of the district’s $122 million bond issue package approved by voters in November 2015 to address overcrowding in Glenwood Springs schools and facility needs across the district.

Riverview will serve the population centers along the Colorado 82 corridor between Glenwood and Cattle Creek, including the West Bank and Ironbridge neighborhoods, several mobile home parks near the Garfield County Roads 114 and 154 intersections, and subdivisions in the Spring Valley area.