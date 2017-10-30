EB 82 south of Glenwood to one lane later this week

On Thursday and Friday of this week, engineers will be performing geotechnical investigations for the retaining walls and underpass that are to be part of the proposed South Bridge connection.

During the work, eastbound traffic (toward Aspen) will be restricted to one lane. The lane restriction will occur in the area is between the Garfield County Road 154/Buffalo Valley traffic light to just past the Holy Cross Energy offices.

The work will not start until after 9 a.m. each of those days, and may last into the early evening hours.

For questions or concerns, contact the Glenwood Springs Engineering Department at (970) 384-6435.