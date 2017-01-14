Express your love, win a $450 prize package | PostIndependent.com

Hey, lovers! Glenwood Springs merchants have put together a remarkable Valentine’s Day prize to reward your expression of love.

Enter the Post Independent’s Love Letters contest at postindependent.com/loveletters starting Jan. 15 for a chance to win a romantic prize package worth $450.

That’s right; one entrant wins a dozen long-stem South American roses, arranged, from Flower Mart ($100 value); a his and hers 50-minute massage from Simply Massage ($150 value); a heart pendant necklace from Jewels and Gems ($100); and dinner for two at Ironbridge Grill ($100 value).

To win, you must submit an essay, poem or story about love — romantic, familial or friendship — of no more than 500 words. Post Independent staffers, who of course are not eligible (though when we look at the prize package we wish we were), will select the winner.

The deadline to enter is 1 a.m. Feb. 6.

A few rules: The winning entry will be published in the Post Independent and on postindependent.com with a photo of the author. You must submit a photo with your entry.

We sort of prefer a couple’s photo, but, again, the entry doesn’t have to be about romantic love. It could be about a parent, a pet or something we haven’t thought of. Surprise us; we think this will be a lot of fun.