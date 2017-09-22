Extra kale to be gleaned in Silt

A vegetable farm in Silt won't be able to harvest or sell all of its curly kale, so UpRoot Colorado is stopping by Saturday to help out.

The nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to help glean the kale to get it onto the plates of those in need before it's too late. Gleaning, the act of gathering excess crops and providing them to those in need, is among efforts promoted by Garfield County to boost health.

Volunteers are welcome to take some of the kale home for their own dinners and the rest will be donated to LIFT-UP. Reach out to Western Slope UpRoot organizer Ciara Low at ciara@uprootcolorado.org for more details.

Low asks that volunteers commit a minimum of two hours to the glean.

"It's a family-friendly event and you can come for a couple hours if you want," Low added. "Come help harvest for people who are food insecure."

The glean will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a local farm in Silt.

Low asks that everyone RSVP before attending. For more information, check out the event on the Silt: On-Farm Glean Facebook page.

In 2014, Garfield County began collecting surplus produce from the public for the benefit of LIFT-UP and the Senior Nutrition Program.

From July through October that year, 8,600 pounds of fruits and vegetables were collected, and the Gleaning Project was born. Since 2014, LIFT-UP has received tens of thousands of pounds of produce as UpRoot Colorado continues to look for more locals to participate.