CMC Spring Valley, Edwards closing; heavy snow expected all day | PostIndependent.com

Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened shortly after 10 a.m. after being closed for more than four hours at Vail.

Heavy snow was forecast through the mountains as what is likely to be the season’s biggest snowfall so far settles in.

http://cotrip.org/map.htm#/default?StreamingCameraId=10157

This link is to the CDOT webcam just west of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel.

Colorado Mountain College operations in Spring Valley and Edwards are closing at 3:00 p.m. today. CMC locations in Dillon, Breckenridge and Buena Vista are already closed for the day. A Vail Symposium event scheduled for this evening at CMC Edwards will go on as scheduled.

All other CMC campuses plan to remain open today, including the Glenwood Center. If you have any questions, please call your local campus or go to coloradomtn.edu.

Garfield County was likely to get about 6 inches of snow in the valleys.

“The way the storm system is coming in, anything facing western slopes will get more precipitation out of this system,” National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Larry Smith said Wednesday. “It’s definitely up there as far as best storms of the season goes.”

Smith said that lower-elevation towns from Parachute to New Castle will receive anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow. Glenwood Springs was forecast to get 4 to 6 inches, with Carbondale getting 5 to 6 inches.

Up at Sunlight Mountain, Smith predicted anywhere from 8 to 18 inches of snow, with the wide range to account for changes in terrain or elevation.

While Garfield County residents should plan for snow to be constantly falling over the next few days, the snow system should not last much longer than that.

“The precipitation should start to taper off Thursday night to Friday and we will start to get colder temperatures,” Smith said.

He said that though the snow may come and go, the cooler temperatures are expected to stay, with lows around zero likely Friday morning.

The CDOT site said to expect “1 to 2 feet of snow in the northern and southwest mountain areas. Central I-70 likely to receive up to a foot or more of snow. Denver and areas north to Cheyenne, Wyoming. may see 5-12 inches of accumulation. Eastern Plains may have issues with wind and visibility.

“Travelers will need adequate snow tires or other traction devices, commercial vehicles will need tire chains in mountain areas,” CDOT advised. “Due to snow accumulations, avalanche control work and subsequent delays will be likely on most mountain passes.”