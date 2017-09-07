Free classes offered for seniors

Two free classes are coming up for older residents offered by High Country RSVP at the Colorado Mountain College building 1402 Blake Ave.:

Understanding Medicare and Social Security is from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 13.

Do you have questions about Medicare?

How do I enroll; when can I sign up; what if I am still working; what does Medicare cost; do I need additional coverage; what is a Medicare Savings Program and do I qualify; when can I sign up for Medicare D (prescription drug coverage); what is the 2017 Standard Drug Benefit; what is the 2017 Gap Benefit; and how do I get extra help?

Do you have questions about Social Security? How to understand your statement; how to estimate your retirement, disability and survivor's benefits; how to create an online account; the fastest way to verify Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits; understanding your benefit verification letter; how to check your benefit and payment information and your earnings record; and more.

This information will be presented by High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Volunteer Medicare Counselors and will not be represented by any insurance brokers. The class if free but there is a $5 requested donation for copied materials.

And AARP Driver Safety for 50-plus will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the same location.

The class covers:

• How to compensate for changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

• How to handle problem situations such as left turns, right of way, freeway traffic, trucks and blind spots.

• What to do if confronted by an aggressive driver.

• How medications may affect driving.

• How to properly use anti-lock brakes, air bags and safety belts.

• How to assess your own and others' driving abilities with a Personal Driving Capability Index.

Most Colorado auto insurance companies offer discounts to those who complete the course.

There is a $15 fee for AARP members and a $20 fee for non-members for the workbook and handouts payable to the instructor. AARP Driver Safety Classes are sponsored by High Country RSVP and taught by RSVP volunteers.