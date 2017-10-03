Future Ride Glenwood options presented today

Two public sessions today will focus on future options for Glenwood Springs' Ride Glenwood bus service.

Session 1 will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Session 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., on the second floor at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library.

The city is currently updating its five-year Transit Operations Plan for the Ride Glenwood. Consultants have helped the city come up with a range of possible improvements to transit service.

Several alternatives under consideration in the draft report will be presented. Comments on the plan can be sent to Glenwood Transportation Manager Tanya Allen, at tanya.allen@cogs.us.