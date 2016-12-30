Garfield County gets $500K health grant | PostIndependent.com

The Garfield Healthy Communities Coalition has won a $517,762 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation.

The money will be used over the next three years to help county residents live healthier lifestyles through better eating, active living and the promotion of equal opportunity for all. The Colorado Health Foundation is a Denver-based nonprofit organization.

The Healthy Communities Coalition steering committee, made up of representatives from across Garfield County, including municipalities, school districts and community organizations, decided to change the name of the program LiveWell Garfield County and adopted a new strategic plan for 2017-19. Core areas of focus for the Colorado Health Foundation and GHCC going forward include health equity and community-driven engagement.

GHCC will continue to have a mini-grant program, with $13,000 available during one grant cycle in April each year. There will also be $5,000 allocated each year to be distributed to community-led projects/programs that would not require an application.

GHCC has also allocated money for built environment and healthy food and beverage projects that were identified as priority areas of focus in 2016 community assessments through Garfield County Public Health’s Cancer, Cardiovascular, Pulmonary Disease (CCPD) planning grant.

Garfield Healthy Communities Coalition will be hosting a free community-wide event in celebration of local projects, partnerships and programs from 6-9 p.m. March 16 at the Ute Theatre in Rifle. The event will also include information on GHCC’s new name and direction, as well as food, live music, and several past mini-grant award presentations from groups across Garfield County.

Contact Dana Wood at 970-625-5200, ext. 8121, for more information on the grants and goals for the organization and programs.