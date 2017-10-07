Garfield County spills report for third quarter 2017

Oil and gas operators in Garfield County reported 16 spills from July to September 2017. Information on these spills come from Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission records.

Vanguard Operating reported a spill of an unknown quantity of produced water south of Silt on July 14. The spill came from a well pad and breached secondary containment. "The release originated at a subsurface produced water pipeline near the edge of the location and the determined cause of the release appears to have been related to internal corrosion," the company reported. This spill was listed as resolved on Aug. 15. "However, should future conditions at the site indicate contamination concentrations in soils exceeding COGCC standards or if ground water is found to be significantly impacted, then further investigation and/or remediation activities may be required at the site," a COGCC environmental representative wrote.

Laramie Energy reported a spill of about 50 barrels of produced water northwest of Parachute on July 14. Corrosion on a tank caused the leak, and the spill was completely contained and collected by a vac truck, according to the company. This spill was resolved on July 25.

Encana Oil and Gas reported a spill of about 80 barrels of produced water from a well pad northwest of Parachute on July 21. "Corrosion on the bottom of the tank is believed to be the cause at this time. The well was shut in, the fluid was recovered and the tank will be replaced, Encana reported. COGCC listed the Encana spill as resolved on July 21.

Caerus Piceance reported a spill of an estimated 515 barrels of produced water from a break in a water gathering system west of Parachute on July 31. The company's spill report lists livestock as impacted or threatened by the spill. Some of this produced water flowed downhill into a dry drainage and ultimately into a pond. The company reportedly drained the pond a couple of times. This incident is still not listed as resolved by COGCC.

TEP Rocky Mountain reported a spill of about 200 barrels of produced water east of Parachute on Aug. 16. "A faulty control valve caused produced water to overflow" into a secondary containment structure, and the operator failed to notice. "The entire volume of the spill was contained within the secondary containment structure and 100 percent of the produced water was recovered and returned to the treatment system," TEP reported. This spill is as yet unresolved.

TEP Rocky Mountain reported a spill of condensate and produced water from a well pad just north of Parachute on Aug. 22. The company estimates that four barrels of condensate and three barrels of produced water spilled. In its spill reported the company identified surface water supply area as impacted or threatened. The spill is believed to have been caused by a small hole corroded in a condensate tank, though the spill did not breach secondary containment. The incident remains unresolved by COGCC.

Laramie Energy reported a spill of an estimated one to five barrels of produced water from an underground dump line west of Parachute on Aug. 24. The company reported that it "has hired a contractor to drill exploratory soil bores in order to determine the extent of the fluid migration." Next steps are pending results of the soil bores. The spill is still under COGCC review.

Caerus Piceance reported a spill of five barrels of produced water from a well pad west of Parachute Aug. 28. "During water transfer a tank overflowed (five barrels) of produced water. The fluid was recovered from the pad surface using a vac truck, and "a confirmation sample of the area will be collected to determine next step," the company reported. The spill is still under review.

Caerus Piceance reported another spill of about 10 barrels of produced water at a different well pad just west of Parachute on Aug. 28. This spill was caused by "a hose failure," according to Caerus Piceance. A vac truck recovered the fluid, none of which left the pad surface, the company reported. "Confirmation samples results will determine next steps."

TEP Rock Mountain reported a spill of condensate and produced water from a well pad northwest of Parachute on Aug. 31. The company estimates that about three barrels of condensate and 35 barrels of produced water spilled from a small hole in the bottom of a condensate tank. "The tank was inside an earthen, secondary containment berm, but there were no free liquids that could be recovered," TEP reported. "The spill area will be excavated to determine the vertical and horizontal extent of impact" and soils will be screened and sampled, according to the company. COGCC has not resolved this incident.

Caerus Piceance reported a spill of an unknown amount of condensate and produced water northwest of Parachute on Sept. 13. While the company did not know how much was spilled, a failed pressure test of a water line indicated the release. COGCC listed this spill as resolved on Sept. 28.

Utah Gas Corp reported a spill of about condensate and produced water in far western Garfield County on Sept. 19. The company estimates that less than 20 barrels of liquid spilled through a tear in its secondary containment. COGCC listed this as resolved on Sept. 25.

TEP Rocky Mountain reported a spill of about 20 barrels of produced water from a well pad northwest of Parachute on Sept. 19 when a "frac tank" was overfilled. All freestanding water was immediately sucked up with a vac-truck," TEP reported. "Heavy equipment scrapped up wet soils…and samples are being sent off to lab for confirmatory analyses." COGCC is still reviewing this spill.

Berry Petroleum Company reported three spills of produced water, one on Sept. 19 and two on Sept. 28, at three separate locations northwest of Parachute. Each spill was estimated to be less than one barrel. All are still under review by COGCC.