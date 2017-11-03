Gleaning volunteers needed today

Volunteers are needed from 1-4 p.m. today to help with produce gleaning at Eagle Springs Organic Farm.

The farm is at 5454 County Road 346 near Silt. RSVP for event details by emailing Ciara Low at ciara@uprootcolorado.org or call 401-601-5249.

Eagle Springs Organic is an 1,800 acre, USDA-certified organic farm and ranch. Produce gleaning of leftover crops provides fresh vegetables for households that need it and promotes healthy eating.

With rain in the forecast, volunteers are urged to dress in warm layers and closed-toe shoes, preferably work boots. They should bring a rain jacket, gloves, scissors or gardening shears, a water bottle, snack and a bag to take home their own produce.