Glenwood electric utility revises rate schedules

• Lower the thermostat when you leave the house and overnight

• Unplug electronics and turn off lights, when not in use

Glenwood Springs Electric has recently revised its rate system and will no longer include customers' first 100 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity as part of the monthly service charge. In addition, the city will also no longer charge a declining rate for customers consuming over 45,000 kWh.

The increase in these rate schedules is necessary due to increased purchased power costs, increased operating costs, and to maintain electric infrastructure, according to a city news release.

The revised rate schedules were approved by the Glenwood Springs City Council on Sept. 7 following a required public hearing and will become effective for the October 2017 billing cycle. The last time rate schedules were adjusted was in April 2015.

The energy rate will remain unchanged at $0.1066/kWh. Customers will see an increase in their electric utility bill of $10.66, due to the first 100 kWh no longer being included as part of the service charge.

Those affected by the removal of the declining block after consuming 45,000 kWh will see variable rate increases based on consumption, according to the release. The old rate provided for a per kWh charge of $0.0898 after consuming over 45,000 kWh.

"Our employees work hard every day to deliver on our promise of reliable energy and quality service," according to a statement included in the release. "We genuinely care for our community and regret any affordability issues these changes may cause."

Recommended Stories For You

Both residential and commercial customers may be able to offset much of the cost increase through the city's sustainability program that promotes energy efficiency and conservation.

The city offers direct rebates for the purchase of energy-efficient refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines, while Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) has trained energy coaches to provide free assistance to both residential and commercial properties.

Households in Garfield County with income below certain levels may also qualify for additional free home energy efficiency programs. Visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org or call CLEER at (970) 704-9200 for more information.

Any questions or concerns regarding the new rate schedule can be directed to the Glenwood Springs Electric System at (970) 384-6455.