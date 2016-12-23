Glenwood fire engine refurbished for $200K | PostIndependent.com

One of the Glenwood Springs’ 15-year-old fire engines is back in service after a 2,400-mile round trip to be refurbished.

Glenwood spent approximately $200,000, or about 30 percent of the cost of a new engine of similar capability and design, to have the original manufacturer clean, repair and repaint the vehicle. It got back in town early this month.

The truck is one of three identical engines purchased in 2001 by the Glenwood Springs Fire Department from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Pierce offers rebuild or refurbishment of apparatus at a separate facility just outside Appleton. As the original manufacturer of these engines, Pierce has all of the original engineering plans for body sections and other components and can build replacement parts efficiently.

Since being delivered, the refurbished engine is being fitted out with a new mobile data terminal along with the fire hose and all the other “loose equipment” that was removed prior to it being sent to Wisconsin.

Over the past six months, the engine work included:

• Complete cleaning and inspection and dynamometer analysis of the engine and drive train with repairs as needed.

• Complete disassembly and rebuild or replacement of fire pump and valves.

• Firefighting foam delivery system modifications.

• Pump panel replacement and addition of enclosure door over the panel.

• Roll up compartment doors all replaced with new design for ease of maintenance and operation.

• Replacement of aluminum tread plate surfaces tarnished by exposure to chemicals and road grime.

• Replacing all lighting with new LED versions for increased performance with less energy consumption.

• Repainting the entire apparatus and replacing striping and lettering, which includes adding NFPA compliant chevrons to the rear of the truck.