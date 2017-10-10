Glenwood leaf collection site now open

Residents of Glenwood Springs can drop off their fallen leaves at the old rodeo grounds, adjacent to the city airport, through Dec. 31.

The service is free but is open only to residents of Glenwood Springs. The collection site is not available for use by commercial operators. Leaves can be dropped off at any time of day.

Leaves should be removed from plastic bags and should not contain any stones, litter, branches or other debris, to prevent equipment damage and worker injuries.

The city encourages residents to remove leaves from their yards, because they can clog storm drains and sewers and result in street flooding. Once collected, the material will be hauled to the composting facility at the South Canyon Landfill.

The collection site is located south on Midland Avenue to Airport Road; follow the signs.

Leaves can also be dropped off for free any time of year at the South Canyon Landfill.

For more information, contact Jake Velasquez at (970) 384-6379 or jake.velasquez@cogs.us