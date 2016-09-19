Glenwood library manager named director finalist | PostIndependent.com

A public meet-and-greet and Garfield County Library Board interview is scheduled Thursday with the newest finalist for the vacant library district director’s position.

Glenwood Springs Branch Library Manager Sue Schnitzer has emerged as a finalist for the position vacated at the end of 2015 by former director Amelia Shelley. Shelley left to take a new position in Vancouver, Washington.

The public will have a chance to meet Schnitzer at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Glenwood Library, followed at 6 p.m. by the board interview, which will be conducted in public.

The library district has been undergoing an extensive search to fill the director position since early this year, and has had several finalists for the position, both from out of state and inside the district.

Previous finalists for the job of directing the six-branch library district announced earlier this summer were Eleanor Nave from the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library in Evansville, Indiana; and Dan Mickelson, who has been with the Garfield County Libraries for 10 years, currently as the Silt Branch manager.

Interim Library District Director Sandi Kister and president of the board Nella Barker could not be reached for comment on the latest development in the search.