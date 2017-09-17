Glenwood Springs adjusting City Hall hours

Glenwood Springs is revising the operating hours for City Hall offices on Eighth Street for the remainder of the Grand Avenue bridge project detour.

Starting Monday, City Hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closing an hour earlier during the fall than has been the case this summer. City Hall will remain closed on Fridays.

Operating hours are expected to return to normal after the completion of the bridge project, according to a city press release.

"As it starts to get dark earlier in the evening, one of the city's top priorities is the safety of employees biking and walking as they commute through the detour," according to the release. "By closing City Hall an hour earlier, employees should have much more visibility as they navigate trails and sidewalks in areas that may not be well-lit."

Non-emergency situations occurring during City Hall closures will typically be addressed the following Monday, except for city holidays. The Police Department is still available for emergencies.

The City Hall drop box will also continue to be available to receive documents and payments. Filing and payment deadlines falling on Fridays or weekends will be extended to the following Monday.

Operating hours for all other city facilities, including the Community Center, Fire Department and Electric Department, will not change.

The Community Center will, however, be closed for maintenance Saturday and Sunday, as well as Oct. 2-7 and periodically over the next few months. The pool and hot tub will be closed from Oct. 2 through Nov. 1. Swim classes and lessons will continue during this time, but not open swim. From Oct. 2-15, locker rooms will be closed.