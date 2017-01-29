Glenwood Springs Historical Society seeks public input | PostIndependent.com

Glenwood Springs Historical Society/Frontier Museum has opened a survey to help inform its future. The organization estimates the survey takes 10 minutes to complete. It will be open until Feb. 15.

Questions focus on perception of Glenwood’s history and the organization itself.

Two Feb. 22 sessions at Hotel Denver Loft will offer the public a look at survey results and opportunity for discussion. Visit tinyurl.com/gshssurvey to participate.

Frontier Historical Society formed in 1963 to preserve the area’s history, and in 2016 changed its name to Glenwood Springs Historical Society. The society hosts a ghost walk in Linwood Cemetery, summer programs and other history tours. Its Frontier Museum is located at 1001 Colorado Ave.